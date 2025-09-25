Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Pharma-Bio Serv Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBSV – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.60 and traded as high as $0.62. Pharma-Bio Serv shares last traded at $0.60, with a volume of 75,200 shares changing hands.

Pharma-Bio Serv Trading Up 5.3%

The company has a market cap of $13.76 million, a P/E ratio of -60.00 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.60 and its 200 day moving average is $0.53.

Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. Pharma-Bio Serv had a negative return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. Analysts anticipate that Pharma-Bio Serv Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Pharma-Bio Serv Company Profile

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc operates as a compliance and technology transfer services consulting firm in Puerto Rico, the United States, Europe, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides technical compliance consulting services comprising regulatory compliance, validation, technology transfer, engineering, project management, and process support for the pharmaceutical, chemical manufacturing, biotechnology, medical device, cosmetic, food industries, and allied products companies.

