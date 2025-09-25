Bion Environmental Technologies (OTCMKTS:BNET) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Bion Environmental Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNET – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.18 and traded as high as $0.22. Bion Environmental Technologies shares last traded at $0.22, with a volume of 23,900 shares traded.

Bion Environmental Technologies Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $12.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.18 and a 200 day moving average of $0.15.

Bion Environmental Technologies Company Profile

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc develops patented and proprietary technology that provides waste treatment and resource recovery solutions for concentrated animal feeding operations (CAFOs) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Gen3Tech, a third-generation technology and business/technology platform, which remediates environmental problems and improve operational/resource efficiencies through recovering co-products from the CAFOs’ waste stream, including renewable energy, fertilizer products, and clean water.

