Biocorrx (OTCMKTS:BICX) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Biocorrx Inc. (OTCMKTS:BICX – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.38 and traded as high as $0.40. Biocorrx shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 1,900 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Research raised shares of Biocorrx to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Biocorrx Stock Up 34.7%

The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.36.

Biocorrx (OTCMKTS:BICX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter.

BioCorRx Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides treatment programs for substance abuse and related disorders in the United States. It distributes and licenses BioCorRx recovery program, a non-addictive and medication-assisted treatment program that includes a counseling program coupled with its proprietary naltrexone implant; and distributes UnCraveRx weight loss management program, a medically assisted weight management program to reduce food cravings combined with on-demand virtual lifestyle support, fitness, and nutrition.

