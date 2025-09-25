Christian Dior S.E. (OTCMKTS:CHDRY) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Christian Dior S.E. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:CHDRY – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.42 and traded as high as $148.73. Christian Dior S.E. shares last traded at $148.64, with a volume of 11 shares trading hands.

Christian Dior S.E. Trading Up 6.4%

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $136.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

About Christian Dior S.E.

Christian Dior SE, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and retail of fashion and leather goods, wines and spirits, perfumes and cosmetics, and watches and jewelry worldwide. The company offers its fashion and leather goods under the Louis Vuitton, Fendi, Celine, Loewe, Givenchy, Kenzo, Berluti, Pucci, Loro Piana, Rimowa, and Off-White brand names; and wines and spirits under the Hennessy, Moët & Chandon, Dom Pérignon, Veuve Clicquot, Krug, Château d'Yquem, Belvedere, Glenmorangie, Newton Vineyards, Bodega Numanthia, Château d'Esclans, Armand de Brignac, and Joseph Phelps brands.

