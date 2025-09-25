Insider Selling: Turaco Gold (ASX:TCG) Insider Sells 2,405,555 Shares of Stock

Turaco Gold Limited (ASX:TCGGet Free Report) insider Justin Tremain sold 2,405,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.45, for a total value of A$1,089,716.42.

The stock has a market cap of $311.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20,524.19 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 5.75.

Turaco Gold Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold deposits in Cote d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Eburnea gold project that covers two granted permits covering 690 square kilometers in central Côte d'Ivoire; and the Tongon north project that consists of four granted exploration permits and one exploration permit application covering an area of 1,540 square kilometers located in the Senoufo greenstone belt in northern Côte d'Ivoire.

