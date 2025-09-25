Insider Selling: Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Director Sells $1,598,400.00 in Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.60, for a total transaction of $1,598,400.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 50,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,021,014.40. This represents a 15.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 11th, Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 21,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.95, for a total transaction of $3,484,950.00.

On Wednesday, July 9th, Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total transaction of $111,688.00.

NASDAQ PLTR opened at $179.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $425.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 598.55, a PEG ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $165.17 and a 200-day moving average of $131.89. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.05 and a 1-year high of $190.00.

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.29 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 22.18%.The company’s revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLTR. RS Crum Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Canal Capital Management LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 9.5% in the second quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Base Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $290,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 274.0% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 15.3% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 53,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,279,000 after purchasing an additional 7,071 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $177.00 price objective (up from $158.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Wedbush set a $200.00 target price on Palantir Technologies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.22.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

