Maseco LLP Makes New Investment in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. $LPLA

Maseco LLP purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 91 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Compass Financial Services Inc boosted its position in LPL Financial by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 4.9% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 63.9% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in LPL Financial by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LPLA opened at $333.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.66. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $222.63 and a 52-week high of $403.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $361.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $353.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 7.91%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 19.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.21%.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Greg Gates sold 1,500 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.21, for a total value of $507,315.00. Following the sale, the director owned 17,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,959,260.20. The trade was a 7.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 80 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.25, for a total value of $28,900.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,582 shares in the company, valued at $2,016,497.50. The trade was a 1.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,580 shares of company stock worth $1,671,235. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

LPLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut shares of LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Rothschild Redb cut LPL Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, TD Cowen cut LPL Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $406.00 to $403.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.54.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

