Absa Group (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.71 and traded as high as $21.00. Absa Group shares last traded at $21.00, with a volume of 227 shares trading hands.

Absa Group Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.60.

Absa Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.6896 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This is a positive change from Absa Group’s previous dividend of $0.61. This represents a dividend yield of 648.0%. Absa Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.51%.

About Absa Group

Absa Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail, business, corporate, investment banking, insurance, financial, and wealth management products and services in South Africa and internationally. It offers retail and business banking products and services; life and non-life insurance products; residential property-related finance solutions; mortgages; vehicle and asset finance products and services; cash, debit, credit and prepaid cards; personal loans; corporate, relationship and transactional banking services; mobile payments; and savings and investment products and services.

