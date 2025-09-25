Tecsys (TSE:TCS) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$39.14 and traded as low as C$34.69. Tecsys shares last traded at C$34.83, with a volume of 19,340 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Ventum Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Tecsys from C$52.00 to C$47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Tecsys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$48.50.

Tecsys Stock Performance

Tecsys Dividend Announcement

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$36.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$39.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of C$516.01 million, a PE ratio of 116.10 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th will be paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Tecsys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.67%.

About Tecsys

Tecsys Inc is engaged in the development and sale of enterprise supply chain management software for distribution, warehousing, transportation logistics, point-of-use and order management. It also provides related consulting, education and support services. The company serves healthcare systems, services parts, third-party logistics, retail and general wholesale distribution industries.

