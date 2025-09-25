Tecsys (TSE:TCS) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$39.14 and traded as low as C$34.69. Tecsys shares last traded at C$34.83, with a volume of 19,340 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Ventum Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Tecsys from C$52.00 to C$47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Tecsys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$48.50.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TCS
Tecsys Stock Performance
Tecsys Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th will be paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Tecsys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.67%.
About Tecsys
Tecsys Inc is engaged in the development and sale of enterprise supply chain management software for distribution, warehousing, transportation logistics, point-of-use and order management. It also provides related consulting, education and support services. The company serves healthcare systems, services parts, third-party logistics, retail and general wholesale distribution industries.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Tecsys
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Cybersecurity Market Set to Double: This ETF Offers Exposure
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Downgraded But Not Done: 3 Stocks Ready for a Market Comeback
- 3 Defense Stocks Set to Benefit From Increased Military Spending
- Solana Beat BTC and ETH in Q3: These 3 Stocks Saw It Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Tecsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.