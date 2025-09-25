Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.83 and traded as high as $12.99. Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund shares last traded at $12.86, with a volume of 183,055 shares traded.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.25.
Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.5%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund
AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC and NFJ Investment Group LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States.
