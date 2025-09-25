Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.83 and traded as high as $12.99. Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund shares last traded at $12.86, with a volume of 183,055 shares traded.

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Stock Down 0.7%

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.25.

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.5%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 11.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 3.6% during the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,123 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Beckerman Institutional LLC grew its stake in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 1.7% during the first quarter. Beckerman Institutional LLC now owns 59,077 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 33.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,958 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alteri Wealth LLC grew its stake in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 14.2% during the first quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC now owns 13,893 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter.

AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC and NFJ Investment Group LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States.

