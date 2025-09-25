Maseco LLP Makes New Investment in United Rentals, Inc. $URI

Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 42 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of URI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,422,036 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,651,390,000 after purchasing an additional 29,501 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 98.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,093,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $685,488,000 after buying an additional 541,579 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in United Rentals by 77,674.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 887,407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $556,138,000 after buying an additional 886,266 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in United Rentals by 28.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 849,786 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $532,561,000 after buying an additional 190,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in United Rentals by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 661,251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $414,406,000 after acquiring an additional 120,449 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on URI. Citigroup lifted their price target on United Rentals from $1,000.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $960.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $895.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas set a $900.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $908.25.

United Rentals Trading Down 2.0%

URI stock opened at $935.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.86. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $525.91 and a one year high of $980.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $908.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $755.97.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $10.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 32.01%. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.70 EPS. United Rentals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were issued a $1.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is currently 18.52%.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

