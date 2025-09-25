Maseco LLP Invests $51,000 in Modine Manufacturing Company $MOD

Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 517 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MOD. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Modine Manufacturing by 245.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 422 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Modine Manufacturing by 442.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 911 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. 95.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Modine Manufacturing stock opened at $140.88 on Thursday. Modine Manufacturing Company has a one year low of $64.79 and a one year high of $159.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.37, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.09.

Modine Manufacturing ( NYSE:MOD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.13. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 7.21%.The company had revenue of $682.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Modine Manufacturing has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing Company will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MOD shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Modine Manufacturing from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Modine Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.67.

In other Modine Manufacturing news, Director Suresh V. Garimella sold 14,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total transaction of $1,992,679.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 82,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,511,636.24. The trade was a 14.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marsha C. Williams sold 25,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.77, for a total value of $3,471,809.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 120,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,265,256.53. This represents a 17.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 239,938 shares of company stock valued at $31,001,392 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides thermal management products and solutions in the United States, Italy, Hungary, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers heat transfer coils, including heat recovery and round tube plate fin coils; gas-fired, hydronic, electric and oilfired unit heaters; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products; single packaged unit ventilators; modular chillers; air handler and condensing units; ceiling cassettes; evaporator unit coolers, remote condensers, fluid coolers, gas coolers, and dry and brine coolers; and motor and generator cooling coils, transformer oil coolers, radiators, dryers, and industrial heat exchangers.

