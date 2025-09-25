233 Shares in ESCO Technologies Inc. $ESE Bought by Maseco LLP

Maseco LLP bought a new stake in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 233 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 3.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 315,479 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,199,000 after buying an additional 9,402 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ESCO Technologies by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,047 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,617 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 18.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 674 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in ESCO Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.50.

ESCO Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ESE stock opened at $211.83 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 47.71 and a beta of 1.25. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.57 and a twelve month high of $220.32.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 10.37%.The business had revenue of $296.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. ESCO Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.750-5.900 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.040-2.190 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ESCO Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 7.21%.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

