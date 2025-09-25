Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Invests $354,000 in Tronox Holdings PLC $TROX

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Tronox Holdings PLC (NYSE:TROX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 69,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TROX. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tronox in the 1st quarter worth about $17,268,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tronox in the first quarter valued at about $6,765,000. Lightrock Netherlands B.V. grew its stake in shares of Tronox by 82.7% in the first quarter. Lightrock Netherlands B.V. now owns 1,657,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,689,000 after buying an additional 750,145 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tronox in the first quarter valued at about $3,620,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tronox by 15.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,832,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,941,000 after buying an additional 375,643 shares in the last quarter. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tronox alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Tronox from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Tronox from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Tronox from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Alembic Global Advisors restated an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Tronox in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Tronox from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Stephen J. Jones bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.19 per share, for a total transaction of $25,520.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 51,000 shares in the company, valued at $162,690. The trade was a 18.60% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey A. Engle bought 12,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.07 per share, with a total value of $38,682.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 146,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,062.82. This represents a 9.38% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 184,750 shares of company stock worth $579,714. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tronox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TROX opened at $4.42 on Thursday. Tronox Holdings PLC has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $15.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $700.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.32.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $731.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.03 million. Tronox had a negative return on equity of 4.83% and a negative net margin of 8.48%.Tronox’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Tronox has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tronox Holdings PLC will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tronox Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -12.66%.

About Tronox

(Free Report)

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tronox Holdings PLC (NYSE:TROX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.