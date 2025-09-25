Critical Survey: Noble Group (OTCMKTS:NOBGY) and Jet.AI (NASDAQ:JTAI)

Noble Group (OTCMKTS:NOBGY – Get Free Report) and Jet.AI (NASDAQ:JTAI – Get Free Report) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Noble Group and Jet.AI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Noble Group N/A N/A N/A Jet.AI -92.55% -179.13% -100.58%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Noble Group and Jet.AI, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Noble Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Jet.AI 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

Jet.AI has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 203.03%. Given Jet.AI’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Jet.AI is more favorable than Noble Group.

This table compares Noble Group and Jet.AI”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Noble Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Jet.AI $14.02 million 0.84 -$12.73 million ($216.55) -0.02

Noble Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Jet.AI.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.5% of Jet.AI shares are held by institutional investors. 34.0% of Jet.AI shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Jet.AI beats Noble Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Noble Group

Noble Group Limited is in the process of liquidation. Previously, the company was operated as an independent energy products and industrial raw materials supply chain manager. Its Energy segment was engaged in trading energy coal and the provision of supply chain and risk management services in bituminous and sub-bituminous energy coal, as well as in seaborne LNG. The company’s Metals, Minerals and Ores segment was involved in trading and providing supply chain management services in copper, zinc, lead, nickel, and other raw materials, as well as aluminum, alumina, and bauxite. The company was also engaged in trading and providing risk management and logistics services for the steel complex in iron ore, metallurgical coal, metallurgical coke, specialty ores and alloys, and industrial metals and minerals, as well as offered ocean transport in the dry bulk segment, long term freight solutions, and freight market guidance. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Jet.AI

Jet.AI Inc. primarily engages in the development and operation of private aviation platforms. The company operates CharterGPT, a booking platform that functions as a prospecting and quoting platform to arrange private jet travel with its aircrafts and third-party carriers. It also provides Reroute AI software that recycles aircraft waiting to return to base into prospective new charter bookings to destinations within specific distances; and DynoFlight, a software application programming interface (API), which enables aircraft operators to track and estimate emissions, and purchase carbon offset credits. In addition, the company offers Flight Club API, an aviation software, that enables FAA Part 135 operators to function simultaneously under FAA Part 380, which permits sale of private jet service by the seat instead of by whole aircraft. Further, it offers aircraft charter, management, and brokerage services. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

