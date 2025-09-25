CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Grows Stock Holdings in Stellantis N.V. $STLA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,543 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Stellantis by 422.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Stellantis in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Stellantis by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Stellantis by 136.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Stellantis in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on STLA. Bank of America cut shares of Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.50 to $11.75 in a research note on Monday, July 7th. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Monday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.10 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Stellantis from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Stellantis to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.04.

Shares of NYSE:STLA opened at $9.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.82, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.46. Stellantis N.V. has a 12 month low of $8.39 and a 12 month high of $16.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.49 and its 200 day moving average is $9.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

