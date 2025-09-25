International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $91.80.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IFF shares. Barclays decreased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $96.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Oppenheimer downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th.

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $62.56 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 12-month low of $62.13 and a 12-month high of $106.77. The company has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of -40.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a positive return on equity of 7.95%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -103.23%.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, Director Paul J. Fribourg bought 15,450 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 15,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,160. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Erik Fyrwald bought 15,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.95 per share, with a total value of $993,735.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 77,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,025,181.50. This trade represents a 24.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 122.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,441,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $400,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991,405 shares during the last quarter. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,090,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,842.0% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,491,606 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $183,264,000 after buying an additional 2,363,307 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.4% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 33,774,607 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,621,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the second quarter valued at approximately $152,736,000. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

