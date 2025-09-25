CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Makes New $219,000 Investment in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,520 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Golden State Equity Partners raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 7.6% in the second quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 2,623 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.0% in the second quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,416 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 64.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 19.1% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,518 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 13.3% in the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James Ci Lee sold 3,509 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.74, for a total transaction of $542,982.66. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,305.12. This represents a 73.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Christopher Morris sold 15,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.80, for a total transaction of $3,004,942.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,927,259.40. This trade represents a 60.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,935 shares of company stock worth $12,289,616 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STX. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $122.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $160.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.58.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on STX

Seagate Technology Price Performance

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $223.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $171.41 and a 200 day moving average of $128.39. The firm has a market cap of $47.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.53. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 1 year low of $63.19 and a 1 year high of $231.96.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The data storage provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 16.15% and a negative return on equity of 169.60%. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Seagate Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.54%.

About Seagate Technology

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.