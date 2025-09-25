10,063 Shares in CNX Resources Corporation. $CNX Bought by Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources Corporation. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,063 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 11.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 6.2% during the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 2.4% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 2.7% during the first quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 16,317 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pullen Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 1.5% during the first quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 32,633 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CNX shares. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen upgraded shares of CNX Resources to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of CNX Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $31.64.

CNX Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNX opened at $31.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.03. CNX Resources Corporation. has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $41.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.47, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.60.

CNX Resources Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

