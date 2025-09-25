The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,500.

SGE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,350 price objective on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on The Sage Group from GBX 1,090 to GBX 1,080 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,480 price objective on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Thursday, July 31st.

In other The Sage Group news, insider Steve Hare bought 3,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,206 per share, for a total transaction of £37,096.56. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LON SGE opened at GBX 1,086 on Thursday. The Sage Group has a 12 month low of GBX 960 and a 12 month high of GBX 1,349. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,137.85 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,191.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.00. The company has a market cap of £10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 3,158.81, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.53.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software product and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

