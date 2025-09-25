Till Capital (OTCMKTS:TILCF) & Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Head to Head Contrast

Till Capital (OTCMKTS:TILCF – Get Free Report) and Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Till Capital and Willis Towers Watson Public, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Till Capital alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Till Capital 0 0 0 0 0.00 Willis Towers Watson Public 1 4 7 1 2.62

Willis Towers Watson Public has a consensus target price of $362.92, indicating a potential upside of 5.65%. Given Willis Towers Watson Public’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Willis Towers Watson Public is more favorable than Till Capital.

Volatility & Risk

Earnings & Valuation

Till Capital has a beta of -0.48, suggesting that its share price is 148% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Willis Towers Watson Public has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Till Capital and Willis Towers Watson Public”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Till Capital N/A N/A -$2.10 million ($0.55) -3.31 Willis Towers Watson Public $9.93 billion 3.37 -$98.00 million $1.46 235.27

Till Capital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Willis Towers Watson Public. Till Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Willis Towers Watson Public, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Till Capital and Willis Towers Watson Public’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Till Capital N/A -17.79% -17.59% Willis Towers Watson Public 1.40% 21.60% 6.20%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.1% of Willis Towers Watson Public shares are held by institutional investors. 27.5% of Till Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Willis Towers Watson Public shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Willis Towers Watson Public beats Till Capital on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Till Capital

(Get Free Report)

Till Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration activities in Canada and the United States. The company explores for silver, gold, and other deposits. It owns various mineral royalties and exploration property option agreements. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

(Get Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services. It also provides advice, data, software, and products to address clients' total rewards and talent issues; and risk advice, insurance brokerage, and consulting services in the areas of property and casualty, affinity, risk and analytics, aerospace, construction, global markets direct & facultative, financial, executive and professional risks, financial solutions, crisis management, surety, marine, and natural resources. In addition, the company offers integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services; and software and technology, risk and capital management, products and product pricing, financial and regulatory reporting, financial and capital modeling, M&A, outsourcing, and business management services. The company was formerly known as Willis Group Holdings Public Limited Company and changed its name to Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company in January 2016. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company was founded in 1828 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Till Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Till Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.