Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $740,000 Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,280,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,675,403,000 after buying an additional 980,652 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,166,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $785,770,000 after purchasing an additional 611,105 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $737,318,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,086,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $448,053,000 after purchasing an additional 223,831 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,793,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,912,000 after purchasing an additional 579,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of EMR stock opened at $131.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $74.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $136.16 and a 200-day moving average of $123.60. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $90.06 and a one year high of $150.27.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 14.92%.The company had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on EMR. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.72.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

