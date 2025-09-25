Financial Analysis: E-Home Household Service (NASDAQ:EJH) and Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS)

E-Home Household Service (NASDAQ:EJH – Get Free Report) and Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.3% of E-Home Household Service shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.5% of Cintas shares are held by institutional investors. 10.7% of E-Home Household Service shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of Cintas shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for E-Home Household Service and Cintas, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score E-Home Household Service 0 0 0 0 0.00 Cintas 2 5 6 1 2.43

Earnings & Valuation

Cintas has a consensus target price of $224.54, suggesting a potential upside of 12.25%. Given Cintas’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cintas is more favorable than E-Home Household Service.

This table compares E-Home Household Service and Cintas”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio E-Home Household Service $50.69 million 0.09 -$19.39 million N/A N/A Cintas $10.34 billion 7.80 $1.81 billion $4.41 45.36

Cintas has higher revenue and earnings than E-Home Household Service.

Risk and Volatility

E-Home Household Service has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cintas has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares E-Home Household Service and Cintas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets E-Home Household Service N/A N/A N/A Cintas 17.53% 41.21% 19.14%

Summary

Cintas beats E-Home Household Service on 13 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About E-Home Household Service

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of household services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through five segments: Installation and Maintenance, Housekeeping Services, Senior Care Services, Sales of Pharmaceutical Products, and Educational Consulting Services. It offers technical home installation and repair, and maintenance and other after sale services; housecleaning, nanny service, maternity matron, and personnel staffing; and heart rate test, daily step count, location and track record, call for help by WeChat or phone, and other care services for senior customers. The company provides its services through an online platform, as well as offline channels. Its customers primarily include individuals and families. E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Fuzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms. In addition, the company offers first aid and safety services, and fire protection products and services. It provides its products and services through its distribution network and local delivery routes, or local representatives to small service and manufacturing companies, as well as major corporations. The company was founded in 1968 and is based in Cincinnati, Ohio. Cintas Corporation was formerly a subsidiary of Cintas Corporation.

