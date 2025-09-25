Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH) Receives $5.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.3333.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 18th. D. Boral Capital decreased their price target on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 19th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 15th.

RVPH opened at $0.29 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.66. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $4.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of -0.04.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. Equities analysts forecast that Reviva Pharmaceuticals will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVPH. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. BluePointe Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 354.7% in the 1st quarter. BluePointe Capital Management LLC now owns 47,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 36,807 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 448,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 29,063 shares during the period. 63.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation therapeutics for diseases targeting unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system, respiratory, inflammatory, and cardiometabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate comprises brilaroxazine (RP5063) for the treatment of various neuropsychiatric indications, including schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder, attentiondeficit/hyperactivity disorder, behavioral and psychotic symptoms of dementia and Alzheimer's disease, and Parkinson's disease psychosis; in clinical development respiratory indications, such as pulmonary arterial hypertension and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and in preclinical development for the treatment of psoriasis.

