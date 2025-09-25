Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Invests $349,000 in Flex Ltd. $FLEX

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 6,993 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flex by 198.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Flex by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Avanza Fonder AB now owns 18,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flex by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flex in the 2nd quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flex by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 15,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Kwang Hooi Tan sold 12,500 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total transaction of $628,125.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 263,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,247,709. The trade was a 4.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 45,000 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.14, for a total transaction of $2,571,300.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 256,198 shares in the company, valued at $14,639,153.72. This trade represents a 14.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,020 shares of company stock worth $4,923,667 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FLEX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Flex from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Flex from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Flex from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. KGI Securities downgraded shares of Flex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Flex in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.71.

Flex Stock Performance

Shares of FLEX stock opened at $57.58 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.33. Flex Ltd. has a 52 week low of $25.11 and a 52 week high of $59.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.13.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Flex had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Flex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.860-3.060 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.780 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Flex Profile

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

