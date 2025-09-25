CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Trims Holdings in Nu Holdings Ltd. $NU

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA decreased its holdings in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,769 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in NU were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in NU by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 265,160,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,243,000 after purchasing an additional 40,181,132 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in NU by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,435,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,422,000 after purchasing an additional 10,785,851 shares during the last quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. raised its position in NU by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 32,575,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,575,000 after buying an additional 11,465,700 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in NU by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,869,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,385,000 after buying an additional 2,373,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in NU by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 21,830,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,539,000 after buying an additional 2,597,714 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NU. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of NU from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NU in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Santander upgraded shares of NU to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of NU from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.06.

Shares of NU opened at $16.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $77.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.07. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $16.42.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. NU had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 29.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

