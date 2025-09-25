General Dynamics Corporation $GD Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its position in shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 213.8% in the 1st quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 17,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.40, for a total transaction of $5,600,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 16,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,260,782.80. This trade represents a 51.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 43,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.28, for a total transaction of $13,696,600.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 39,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,452,165. This trade represents a 52.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 275,020 shares of company stock valued at $86,414,503. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Price Performance

General Dynamics stock opened at $323.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $87.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $317.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $290.67. General Dynamics Corporation has a 12-month low of $239.20 and a 12-month high of $330.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.27. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The business had revenue of $13.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.050-15.150 EPS. Equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on GD. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $348.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $314.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $284.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $315.78.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

