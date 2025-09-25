BCS Wealth Management Invests $209,000 in Macy’s, Inc. $M

BCS Wealth Management bought a new position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 116.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 523.0% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 19,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 147.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 4,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on M shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of Macy’s in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Zacks Research raised shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Macy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $1,775,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 136,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,416,857.75. This represents a 42.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 12,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total transaction of $221,670.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 23,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,521.54. This represents a 35.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 212,843 shares of company stock valued at $3,726,670. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Trading Up 1.4%

Macy’s stock opened at $17.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.78. Macy’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $18.13.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 15.39%. Macy’s’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Macy’s has set its Q3 2025 guidance at -0.200–0.150 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.700-2.050 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Macy’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.1824 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.71%.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

