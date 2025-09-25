BCS Wealth Management Reduces Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January $BJAN

BCS Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:BJAN – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 767 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management owned about 0.12% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 13.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 3,894 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,566,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 4.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 7.2% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 52,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 35.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after buying an additional 20,623 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January stock opened at $52.75 on Thursday. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January has a fifty-two week low of $41.97 and a fifty-two week high of $51.19. The company has a market capitalization of $326.02 million, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.00.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

