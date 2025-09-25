Datadog, Inc. $DDOG Shares Bought by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC raised its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 33.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 259.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,658,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,994,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250,942 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,853,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103,838 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,274,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,522 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the 2nd quarter valued at $177,050,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,729,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Datadog news, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 575,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.96, for a total transaction of $73,111,566.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 219,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,909,743.76. This trade represents a 72.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 55,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.83, for a total transaction of $7,407,758.16. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 438,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,735,979.55. This represents a 11.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,325,980 shares of company stock valued at $174,481,739 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Stock Performance

Datadog stock opened at $136.57 on Thursday. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.63 and a 12-month high of $170.08. The company has a market capitalization of $47.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 390.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 54.43 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.27.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $826.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $791.72 million. Datadog had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Datadog has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.440-0.460 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.800-1.830 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DDOG. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Datadog from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Twenty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.10.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

