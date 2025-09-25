iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEF Shares Bought by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 145,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,888,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 25,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Optima Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.1% in the second quarter. Optima Capital LLC now owns 15,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Advisory Group increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Avalon Advisory Group now owns 822,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,779,000 after acquiring an additional 33,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,880,000. 81.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $96.48 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.00. The company has a market cap of $35.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.08 and a fifty-two week high of $98.47.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $0.3141 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

