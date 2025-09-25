3,480 Shares in Altria Group, Inc. $MO Bought by BCS Wealth Management

BCS Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth $25,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter worth $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter worth $26,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 226.3% in the first quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MO. Bank of America boosted their price target on Altria Group from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Altria Group from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $72.00 price target on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, August 21st. UBS Group upgraded Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Altria Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.88.
Altria Group Trading Up 0.5%
Altria Group stock opened at $65.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.56. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.86 and a 52 week high of $68.60.
Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 295.26% and a net margin of 37.24%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Altria Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.450 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.
Altria Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 82.01%.
About Altria Group
Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.
