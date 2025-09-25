Norden Group LLC Increases Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. $KMB

Norden Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 86,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,372,000 after acquiring an additional 14,172 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,711,000. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, July 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.20.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of KMB stock opened at $123.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.80. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $122.58 and a one year high of $150.45. The firm has a market cap of $41.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.32.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.25. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 201.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.42%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Articles

