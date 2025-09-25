BCS Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 1,690 PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

BCS Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $25,000. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.60.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PepsiCo stock opened at $142.17 on Thursday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.60 and a 12-month high of $177.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.90. The stock has a market cap of $194.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.46.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.28 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.81% and a net margin of 8.23%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 103.64%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

