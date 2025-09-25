Penumbra, Inc. $PEN Shares Sold by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra in the fourth quarter worth about $760,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Maggie Yuen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 12,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,235,750. This represents a 13.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.70, for a total value of $151,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 66,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,692,603.90. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,223 shares of company stock valued at $23,892,820 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Penumbra in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on Penumbra from $320.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. William Blair upgraded Penumbra to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Penumbra from $283.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.93.

NYSE:PEN opened at $253.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 67.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $254.65 and a 200-day moving average of $263.69. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.13 and a 52 week high of $310.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.75, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $339.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.37 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 11.54%.The business’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Penumbra has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

