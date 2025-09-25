Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Purchases Shares of 114,391 Krispy Kreme, Inc. $DNUT

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 114,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC owned 0.07% of Krispy Kreme at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNUT. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Krispy Kreme by 1,440.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 8,732 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC grew its position in Krispy Kreme by 45.1% during the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 20,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 6,444 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DNUT opened at $3.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.34. Krispy Kreme, Inc. has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $12.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.69. The stock has a market cap of $566.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.32.

Krispy Kreme ( NASDAQ:DNUT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.10). Krispy Kreme had a negative return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 29.33%.The business had revenue of $379.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Krispy Kreme, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DNUT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Krispy Kreme from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded Krispy Kreme from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Bank of America decreased their target price on Krispy Kreme from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Krispy Kreme from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.80.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S., International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, quick service restaurants, club memberships, drug stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

