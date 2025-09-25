Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 619 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Ballentine Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TMO. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after buying an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $510.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $561.00 price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Barclays upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $490.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $588.35.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE:TMO opened at $467.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $176.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $475.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $448.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $385.46 and a 1-year high of $623.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 15.24%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.37 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 5.460-5.510 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 22.220-22.840 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.98, for a total value of $191,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 22,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,735,712.66. The trade was a 1.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 385 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.63, for a total value of $189,662.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,142,408.97. This represents a 14.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,066 shares of company stock valued at $14,182,963. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

