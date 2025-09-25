BCS Wealth Management Purchases New Shares in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF $SPYI

BCS Wealth Management purchased a new stake in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPYI. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 55,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC raised its position in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 1,948.6% in the 4th quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 168,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,616,000 after purchasing an additional 159,964 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $687,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 50,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 5,256 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF stock opened at $52.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.71. NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF has a one year low of $41.60 and a one year high of $52.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.48.

The Neos S&P 500(R) High Income ETF (SPYI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for tax-efficient and high monthly income by actively investing in stocks and options on the S&P 500 Index. The fund employs a call spread approach that uses SPX index option futures contracts.

