Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 979 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Ballentine Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 979 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 26.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,425,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,304,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407,460 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 25,460.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,211,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $446,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203,062 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter worth about $351,943,000. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 29.2% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 3,892,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $785,071,000 after purchasing an additional 880,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 229.6% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 796,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $160,695,000 after purchasing an additional 555,065 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, SVP Katsufumi Nakamura sold 2,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.03, for a total value of $617,594.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 13,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,558.47. This trade represents a 15.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total transaction of $3,078,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 63,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,525,570. The trade was a 16.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,240 shares of company stock valued at $10,300,738. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

ADI stock opened at $248.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $122.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.42, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.53. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $158.65 and a one year high of $258.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Analog Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.120-2.320 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $280.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADI

Analog Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.