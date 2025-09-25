Insider Selling: Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Insider Sells $369,800.00 in Stock

Pulse Biosciences, Inc (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) insider Kevin Patrick Danahy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.49, for a total transaction of $369,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 43,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,580.02. This trade represents a 31.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kevin Patrick Danahy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 19th, Kevin Patrick Danahy sold 400 shares of Pulse Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total transaction of $7,392.00.

Pulse Biosciences Stock Performance

PLSE stock opened at $17.67 on Thursday. Pulse Biosciences, Inc has a one year low of $13.77 and a one year high of $25.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -16.83 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.69 and a 200-day moving average of $16.16.

Institutional Trading of Pulse Biosciences

Pulse Biosciences ( NASDAQ:PLSE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02).

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLSE. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Pulse Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $915,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Pulse Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $828,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 499,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,538,000 after acquiring an additional 33,744 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Pulse Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $466,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Pulse Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $388,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Pulse Biosciences in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

About Pulse Biosciences

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. The company offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

