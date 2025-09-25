Comparing Autonomix Medical (NASDAQ:AMIX) & Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON)

Autonomix Medical (NASDAQ:AMIX – Get Free Report) and Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Autonomix Medical has a beta of -2.97, indicating that its stock price is 397% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tenon Medical has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.8% of Autonomix Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.7% of Tenon Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of Autonomix Medical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Tenon Medical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Autonomix Medical 0 1 1 0 2.50 Tenon Medical 0 0 3 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Autonomix Medical and Tenon Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Autonomix Medical presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 371.70%. Tenon Medical has a consensus price target of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 362.18%. Given Autonomix Medical’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Autonomix Medical is more favorable than Tenon Medical.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Autonomix Medical and Tenon Medical”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autonomix Medical N/A N/A -$11.41 million ($5.74) -0.18 Tenon Medical $3.28 million 3.22 -$13.67 million ($27.23) -0.04

Autonomix Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tenon Medical. Autonomix Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tenon Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Autonomix Medical and Tenon Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autonomix Medical N/A -172.93% -133.39% Tenon Medical -429.45% -332.11% -106.82%

Summary

Tenon Medical beats Autonomix Medical on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Autonomix Medical

Autonomix Medical, Inc., a development stage medical device development company, focuses on advancing technologies for sensing and treating disorders relating to the peripheral nervous system. Its technology platform includes a catheter-based microchip-enabled sensing array to detect and differentiate peripheral neural signals. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in The Woodlands, Texas.

About Tenon Medical

Tenon Medical, Inc., a medical device company, engages in the development of surgical implant systems to treat severe lower back pain in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers CATAMARAN SI-Joint Fusion System to fuse sacroiliac joints (SI-Joints) to treat SI-Joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain; and features fixation device that passes through the axial and sagittal planes of the ilium and sacrum, as well as transfixes the SI joints. Tenon Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, California.

