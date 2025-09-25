Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.12.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KOS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 target price (down previously from $3.00) on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Monday. Mizuho decreased their price target on Kosmos Energy from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Thursday, June 5th.

Shares of KOS stock opened at $1.79 on Thursday. Kosmos Energy has a 1 year low of $1.39 and a 1 year high of $4.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.84 and its 200-day moving average is $1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $853.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 1.57.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.13). Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 14.16% and a negative net margin of 10.74%.The company had revenue of $393.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.26 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kosmos Energy during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Verum Partners LLC bought a new position in Kosmos Energy during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company’s primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

