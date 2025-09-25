GAMMA Investing LLC Buys 955 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. $JKHY

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,514 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,778,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $872,631,000 after acquiring an additional 765,441 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,367,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,615,000 after purchasing an additional 48,311 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,007,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,970,000 after purchasing an additional 82,100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 778,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,190,000 after purchasing an additional 21,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 649,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,550,000 after purchasing an additional 82,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David B. Foss sold 5,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.28, for a total value of $966,878.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 139,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,296,249.20. This represents a 3.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Up 1.0%

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $151.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $164.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.02. The stock has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.79. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.38 and a 12 month high of $196.00.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The technology company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $615.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.20 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 19.19%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JKHY shares. DA Davidson set a $204.00 price objective on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $183.00 to $178.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $203.00 to $185.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.33.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

