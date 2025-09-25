Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Insider Anthony Bacos Sells 90,000 Shares

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) insider Anthony Bacos sold 90,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total transaction of $504,900.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 799,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,487,809.26. The trade was a 10.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Anthony Bacos also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

On Tuesday, July 22nd, Anthony Bacos sold 90,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00.

Stitch Fix Price Performance

Stitch Fix stock opened at $5.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $735.95 million, a P/E ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 2.03. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.21 and a 1 year high of $6.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Stitch Fix ( NASDAQ:SFIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $311.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.15 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a negative return on equity of 18.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Stitch Fix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SFIX shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Stitch Fix to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. William Blair raised shares of Stitch Fix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Thursday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stitch Fix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Stitch Fix

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SFIX. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Stitch Fix by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 424,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 112,974 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Stitch Fix by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 115,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 9,066 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Stitch Fix by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 77,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 29,836 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Stitch Fix by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 57,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 8,066 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Stitch Fix by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,985,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,557,000 after buying an additional 255,508 shares during the period. 71.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stitch Fix

(Get Free Report)

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.