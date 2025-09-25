Analysts Set AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) PT at $311.80

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $311.80.

APPF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of AppFolio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, August 1st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of AppFolio in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of AppFolio from $295.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd.

Get AppFolio alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on APPF

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Matthew S. Mazza sold 1,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.98, for a total transaction of $453,139.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 25,015 shares in the company, valued at $6,928,654.70. This represents a 6.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO William Shane Trigg sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.95, for a total value of $1,107,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 59,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,494,034.20. The trade was a 6.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 58,803 shares of company stock worth $16,938,949 in the last 90 days. 4.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APPF. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in AppFolio by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,287 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AppFolio by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of AppFolio by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 6,846 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AppFolio Stock Down 0.2%

APPF opened at $279.68 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.82. AppFolio has a 52 week low of $189.01 and a 52 week high of $326.04. The stock has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 50.48 and a beta of 0.89.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The software maker reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $235.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.10 million. AppFolio had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 23.54%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. AppFolio has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AppFolio will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

AppFolio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.