Insider Buying: Harmoney (ASX:HMY) Insider Buys A$952,687.80 in Stock

Harmoney Corp Limited (ASX:HMY – Get Free Report) insider David Stevens bought 1,058,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.90 per share, for a total transaction of A$952,687.80.

Harmoney Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 53.39, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,225.46. The firm has a market cap of $56.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 0.51.

About Harmoney

Harmoney Corp Limited provides secured and unsecured personal loans through online in Australia and New Zealand. The company’s personal loans are used for various purposes, including debt consolidation, home improvement, wedding, car, holiday, education, business, and medical expenses. It also operates Stellare, a platform which deliver seamless and personalised experience.

