Christopher John Killoy Sells 8,776 Shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Stock

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Free Report) Director Christopher John Killoy sold 8,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $351,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 28,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,129,960. The trade was a 23.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Christopher John Killoy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. alerts:

On Friday, September 19th, Christopher John Killoy sold 1,224 shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $48,960.00.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Price Performance

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock opened at $42.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $681.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.05 and a beta of 0.10. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.64 and a 1-year high of $43.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.80.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Cuts Dividend

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. ( NYSE:RGR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $132.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.99 million. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 1.07%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 206.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 29th.

Read Our Latest Report on Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 748.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,570,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 98,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after buying an additional 15,928 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 154,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,085,000 after buying an additional 13,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

(Get Free Report)

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and selling firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the Firearms and Castings segments. The Firearms segment focuses on manufacturing and selling rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally licensed, independent wholesale distributors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.