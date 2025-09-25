Analyzing Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) & GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG)

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Free Report) and Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Dividends

GCM Grosvenor pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Cannae pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. GCM Grosvenor pays out 293.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Cannae pays out -9.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GCM Grosvenor and Cannae”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GCM Grosvenor $514.01 million 4.72 $18.69 million $0.15 83.33 Cannae $437.20 million 2.35 -$304.60 million ($6.70) -2.74

GCM Grosvenor has higher revenue and earnings than Cannae. Cannae is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GCM Grosvenor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares GCM Grosvenor and Cannae’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GCM Grosvenor 5.18% -149.74% 19.54% Cannae -94.12% -18.19% -14.58%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

100.0% of GCM Grosvenor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.1% of Cannae shares are held by institutional investors. 76.4% of GCM Grosvenor shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of Cannae shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

GCM Grosvenor has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cannae has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for GCM Grosvenor and Cannae, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GCM Grosvenor 0 2 2 0 2.50 Cannae 1 0 2 0 2.33

GCM Grosvenor presently has a consensus target price of $15.13, indicating a potential upside of 21.00%. Cannae has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 30.93%. Given Cannae’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cannae is more favorable than GCM Grosvenor.

Summary

GCM Grosvenor beats Cannae on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GCM Grosvenor

GCM Grosvenor Inc. is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities. The firm invests in equity and alternative investment markets of the United States and internationally. The firm invests in multi-strategy, credit-focused, equity-focused, macro-focused, commodity-focused, and other specialty portfolios. It focuses in hedge fund asset classes, private equity, real estate, and/or infrastructure, credit and absolute return strategies. It also focuses in primary fund investments, secondary fund investments, and co-investments with a focus on buyout, distressed debt, mezzanine, venture capital/growth equity investments. The firm seeks to do seed investments in small, emerging, and diverse private equity firms. The firm seeks to make regionally-focused investments in middle-market buyout. It prefers to invest in aerospace and defense, advanced electronics, information technology, biosciences, and advanced materials. It focuses on Ohio and the Midwest region. The firm employs fundamental and quantitative analysis. GCM Grosvenor Inc. was founded in 1971 and is based in Chicago, Illinois with additional offices in North America, Asia, Australia and Europe.

About Cannae

Cannae Holdings, Inc. is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

