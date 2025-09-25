Insider Selling: HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) EVP Sells $564,660.00 in Stock

Posted by on Sep 25th, 2025

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQYGet Free Report) EVP Delano Ladd sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $564,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 79,456 shares in the company, valued at $7,477,604.16. This represents a 7.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

HealthEquity Stock Up 0.4%

HealthEquity stock opened at $94.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 57.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.91. HealthEquity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.07 and a twelve month high of $116.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on HQY shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of HealthEquity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.77.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HQY

Institutional Trading of HealthEquity

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 2.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 4.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 4.4% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 1.1% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 7.3% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 99.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HealthEquity

(Get Free Report)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY)

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.