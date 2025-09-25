Insider Selling: HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) EVP Sells $564,660.00 in Stock

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) EVP Delano Ladd sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $564,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 79,456 shares in the company, valued at $7,477,604.16. This represents a 7.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

HealthEquity Stock Up 0.4%

HealthEquity stock opened at $94.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 57.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.91. HealthEquity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.07 and a twelve month high of $116.65.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on HQY shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of HealthEquity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.77.

Institutional Trading of HealthEquity

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 2.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 4.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 4.4% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 1.1% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 7.3% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 99.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HealthEquity

(Get Free Report)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.