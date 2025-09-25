David Fisher Sells 6,000 Shares of Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Stock

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) CEO David Fisher sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total transaction of $755,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 348,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,837,793.47. The trade was a 1.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

David Fisher also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Enova International alerts:

On Wednesday, September 17th, David Fisher sold 35,000 shares of Enova International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.55, for a total transaction of $4,394,250.00.

On Thursday, September 4th, David Fisher sold 20,000 shares of Enova International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total transaction of $2,439,200.00.

On Tuesday, August 26th, David Fisher sold 5,000 shares of Enova International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.80, for a total transaction of $589,000.00.

On Monday, July 14th, David Fisher sold 5,000 shares of Enova International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.23, for a total transaction of $576,150.00.

Enova International Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:ENVA opened at $124.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 18.15 and a quick ratio of 18.15. Enova International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.41 and a 1-year high of $130.34.

Institutional Trading of Enova International

Enova International ( NYSE:ENVA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.23. Enova International had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 23.33%. The company had revenue of $764.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Enova International, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Enova International by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,268 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enova International by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 32,976 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 7,230 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enova International by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 155,950 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enova International by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Enova International by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,719 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 11,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Enova International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.